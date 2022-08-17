M&S to introduce stammer symbol to badges
Marks and Spencer is giving all colleagues with a stammer the option to add a new symbol to their badges.
Staff member Megan Tomkies submitted the idea to the newly launched M&S "Straight to Stuart" colleague suggestion scheme.
The 22-year-old, who works at the Shirley branch in Southampton, has had a stammer since the age of five.
The new badges are now available to colleagues across the country to order.
'Time and patience'
Ms Tomkies said: "When I first heard about the Straight to Stuart scheme, I thought about how there is no universally recognised symbol to indicate that a person with a speech impediment may need time and patience.
"I wanted to change this as I feel it would not only help people with a speech impediment, but also help others to understand more about it."
Ms Tomkies is an alumni of the Michael Palin Centre for Stammering, a specialist centre for stammering children and young adults, which helped her control her stammer with an intensive speech therapy course.
The Straight to Stuart colleague suggestion scheme was introduced by new CEO Stuart Machin and encourages colleagues to share ideas and views with him directly.
Stuart Machin said: "This is just the latest brilliant idea submitted into our Straight to Stuart scheme, a simple change that will make a real difference for colleagues all over the country.
"I want every colleague to feel comfortable at work and empowered to bring their whole selves with them, so I'm grateful to Megan for sharing her story, raising awareness, and inspiring meaningful change."
