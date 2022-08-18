Boy, 15, faces trial over alleged Isle of Wight Festival terror plot
A 15-year-old boy is to go on trial accused of plotting a terror attack after allegedly researching the Isle of Wight Festival as a potential target.
The boy, from Cowes, Isle of Wight, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with preparation of terrorist acts.
It is claimed he had developed an interest in the Islamic State Group.
A plea hearing has been set for 4 November, and a three-week trial has been scheduled to start at Winchester Crown Court on 18 April next year.
Prosecutors said the teenager was arrested after police received a tip-off from the FBI that he was allegedly planning to attack someone he thought had insulted Islam.
It is alleged the teenager researched the music festival, which is held in June and attracts around 90,000 people.
He is also said to have also looked up weapons, including firearms, vehicles and a stab vest.
The defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, was remanded in custody.
