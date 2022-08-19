Lance Daish death: Tribute to motorcyclist killed in tractor crash
- Published
A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a tractor has been described as a "beloved husband and father".
Lance Daish, 51, was riding on the A3054 in Shalfleet, Isle of Wight, when the collision happened on 11 August.
Police are continuing to investigate and have appealed for witnesses.
Mr Daish's family said he was "passionate" and "intelligent", citing the builder's love of motorbikes, travelling to the Isle of Man TT and cooking on barbecues.
In the tribute, released through police, the family said: "Lance Daish, our beloved husband and father, spoke with actions.
"Often a man of few words, his love and compassion for his family was seen in every crack and callus in his hands formed working to provide a beautiful home, in every meal he'd carefully labour over and every small moment we'd share.
"Lance lived how we all aspire to, keeping those he cherished as close as possible, doing only the things that would bring them and himself comfort and joy."
