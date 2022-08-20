Rail strikes: Portsmouth fans help wheelchair user get taxi to match
A wheelchair user said he was "speechless" after fellow Portsmouth FC supporters raised more than £500 to help him attend Saturday's match amid rail industrial action.
Ryan Stray, 26, usually travels by train to Portsmouth's Fratton Park from his home in Worthing, West Sussex.
He found a taxi was the only matchday alternative during the strike.
He set up a crowdfunder to help raise the cash to pay for it and within 24 hours had more than doubled his target.
The lifelong Pompey fan, who has cerebral palsy, realised he would have a problem getting to the club's home match against Bristol Rovers on Saturday when the dates for the rail strikes were announced.
"I usually get the train from Worthing at about 12:25 and it takes about 45 minutes, but I realised that wouldn't happen," he said.
He added he had looked at a possible bus service as an alternative but discovered "that doesn't stop anywhere near the ground and my chair wouldn't have been able to get me that far".
After posting a message on Twitter seeking advice, because his mobility is limited and he cannot get out of his chair, it was suggested he set up a crowdfunder.
He said he was "speechless" when the donations came in, adding: "I've got a taxi booked that will get me to Fratton Park, I just need to call a company afterwards which will then get me home.
"I don't know how much it will cost. My goal was £200, but I'll save any extra because there's more industrial action happening on the trains. Otherwise I'll donate what's left to charity."
