Fareham dog attack: Tribute to victim Ian Symes
- Published
A man who died after being attacked by a dog in a park will be "missed by many", his family has said.
Ian Symes, 34, who was known as Wiggy, was attacked at the recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, on 10 August. He died at the scene.
The dog's owner was arrested on suspicion of having a dangerously out-of-control dog and released while inquiries continue.
Mr Symes' family said he was a "loved son, brother, uncle and friend."
"We are overwhelmed with the tributes made and the flowers laid at the field," the tribute, released by police continued.
"This is a tragic incident and the police continue to investigate the circumstances.
"He will be missed by many. We would like everyone to respect our family's wishes, to leave us be and allow us time to grieve."
The dog, the breed of which has not been revealed, was secured and removed from the scene.
The arrested man, a 20-year-old from Fareham, has since been released from custody but remains under investigation while inquiries continue, police said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.