Hyde Abbey community archaeology dig finds lost cellar

Medieval water channel to distribute water to the abbey buildingsHyde900
The medieval tunnel is believed to have distributed water to the abbey buildings

An underground water tunnel has been discovered at Hyde Abbey - the final resting place of Alfred the Great.

More than 140 people have joined the Hyde900 charity for a series of digs to uncover the site's history.

The digs have taken place in King Alfred Terrace, which was once home to the cloisters and abbots lodging of Hyde Abbey in Winchester, Hampshire.

Archaeologists described the discovery of the cavern, likely used for medieval water supply, as "extraordinary."

Hyde900
Hyde900 has been conducting digs in the grounds of Hyde Abbey for the last six years

Until its discovery, the cavern's existence was just a rumour, with it believed to lie below one of three gardens where the excavations have taken place.

David Spurling has led digs at the site for six years and said being able to invite the community to get involved has kept the group "motivated".

Hyde900
Volunteers of all ages took part in the latest dig, which lasted for four days

Mr Spurling said: "We always thought there would be a stream to provide water to the cloisters but it's the first time we've found proof.

"In doing these digs we've come across a lot of fantastic finds and the great thing is as a community group we can get children involved - the feedback we get is fantastic."

Hyde900
A young volunteer sieves for finds in the garden at Hyde Abbey

It is believed the tunnel would have been used to supply water to the refectory, kitchens and infirmary of the abbey, as well as the latrines associated with the monks' dormitory.

Hyde900
Medieval tiles were among the items discovered during the dig
Hyde900
The fragments were discovered during the four-day event led by Hyde900

As well as the the discovery of the tunnel, the dig also returned to a garden where uncovered remains of a two-storey building were found in 2020.

Medieval window glass was found in the remains of that building and was being evaluated by Historic England.

Hyde900
An internal wall, believed to be part of the site of the monks' refectory, was also uncovered
Hyde900
While many chose to spend their time on the digging site, others helped to clean the finds
Hyde900
It is the sixth year members of the community have joined archaeologists to uncover the site remains

Excavation work in all three gardens also found large numbers of Roman pottery, medieval tiles and other building materials as well as oyster shells and bones.

Hyde900
Archaeologist Martin Biddle visited the site with supervisor Mike Brace and John Tippett-Cooper

Archaeologist Professor Martin Biddle, who has been tracking the Hyde900 digs, said: "The discovery of a sophisticated example of a vaulted channel, probably late medieval, is extraordinary."

