Isle of Wight councillor Daryll Pitcher denies rape charges
A councillor has denied charges of rape and indecent assault.
Daryll Pitcher, 46, who sits on Isle of Wight Council, is accused of two counts of raping a girl under 16 and one count of indecent assault. The charges date from between March 1989 and March 1992.
He appeared at Isle of Wight Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for 13 February.
Mr Pitcher, of Norman Way, Wootton Bridge, leads the Vectis Party and remains on conditional bail.
