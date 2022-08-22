Bourne Valley nature reserve heath destroyed by 'deliberate' fire
- Published
An area of nature reserve has been destroyed by a fire that is thought to have been started deliberately.
Firefighters were called to Bourne Valley nature reserve in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday evening where a 100m (330ft) by 20m (65ft) area of heath was alight.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said it took about an hour to extinguish the flames. A check for hotspots was carried out on Monday.
DWFRS said the fire was believed to have been "deliberately ignited".
The nature reserve, managed by BCP Council, includes Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is renowned as one of the best sites in Dorset for dragonflies, which thrive in the small acidic pools on the heath.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.