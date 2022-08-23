WW2 memorial in Hampshire town bombed three times
- Published
Related Topics
A memorial service is being held to those who lost their lives in a market town that was repeatedly bombed during World War Two.
New Milton was bombed in 1940, 1942 and 1943 - each time in the month of August.
A service is being held at the Memorial Clock on Tuesday with a one-minute silence, a prayer and a reading of the names of those who died in the bombings.
Thirty-one people were killed.
All pictures subject to copyright.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.