WW2 memorial in Hampshire town bombed three times

Bomb damaged houses in New MiltonMilton Heritage Society/New Milton Advertiser
Bomb damage on Station Road, the houses are now a charity shop and home to The Small Reptile Centre

A memorial service is being held to those who lost their lives in a market town that was repeatedly bombed during World War Two.

New Milton was bombed in 1940, 1942 and 1943 - each time in the month of August.

A service is being held at the Memorial Clock on Tuesday with a one-minute silence, a prayer and a reading of the names of those who died in the bombings.

Thirty-one people were killed.

Milton Heritage Society/New Milton Advertiser
A view looking towards modern day Heppenstalls solicitors office near the cross roads of Station Road and Ashley Road
Milton Heritage Society/New Milton Advertiser
Further bomb damage on Station Road in New Milton, now where Roberts Jewellers is located
New Milton Heritage Society
People told the New Milton Advertiser they heard William Joyce, aka Lord Haw-Haw, broadcasting from Berlin
Milton Heritage Society
The Morin family moved to New Milton from Southampton believing they would be safer but died in the bombing

