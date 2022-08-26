Southampton council's monkeypox warning ahead of Pride event
Southampton City Council has released a monkeypox warning ahead of the city's pride event.
The authority used social media to encourage anyone attending Saturday's event to check themselves for symptoms.
LGBTQ+ charity People's Pride Southampton has criticised the authority and stated the warning was "discriminatory" and "targeted".
A council spokesperson said the post was intended to ease anxiety about the virus.
The council's Facebook post said: "If you're planning to go to Southampton Pride this weekend, make sure to check yourself for monkeypox symptoms, including any unusual rashes or lesions.
"Even if it's just one spot, take a break, stay at home & call 111 or your local sexual health clinic. Let's keep each other safe at Pride."
People's Pride Southampton founder, Jake Radwell, said he was "appalled" to read the Southampton City Council warning.
His charity works to raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community in Southampton and works separately to Southampton Pride.
Mr Radwell said: "We have been ostracized enough and will not stand by and allow this to happen anymore.
"We don't see why there was a need for this to be done, this is discriminatory no matter how framed. This statement from the council has caused a lot of harm."
NHS guidance on monkeypox states "anyone can get monkeypox" but "most cases" have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men.
London's top public-health doctor previously urged anyone with monkeypox symptoms not to attend Pride events.
A Southampton Pride spokesperson said they believed the council warning was posted with "the best intentions".
They added: "While we acknowledge that monkeypox is not an LGBT+ exclusive illness, the facts remain that the majority of cases in the UK have been found in men who have sex with men.
"It is important therefore to remind all of our guests on the important health and safety protocols and warning signs about the illness in order to protect everybody in our community whether LGBT+ or ally.
"We fully understand the response from the community but we are confident in our support for the councils messaging."
A spokesperson for Southampton City Council said: "With all events run in the city we consider the risks to those attending, and this Southampton Pride we're working collaboratively with the event organisers to help protect our communities."
The authority confirmed it would have NHS partners at the event over the weekend offering safety information.
