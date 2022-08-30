Fifth man charged with murder after fatal Southampton stabbing
A fifth person been charged with murdering a 19-year-old man in Southampton.
Dawid Such was found with stab injuries outside a house in Langhorn Road, Southampton, on 24 July and died later in hospital.
Cleohertz Onyeasi, 21, of Ellingham View, Dartford, appeared before Winchester Crown Court on Friday and was remanded into custody.
He will next appear at the same court on 18 November.
Hampshire police said Mr Such was found with a puncture wound in his lower back shortly after 12:20 BST.
Martin Bell, 46, of Le Marachel Avenue in Bursledon, Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue in Southampton, Jordan Matthews, 20, of Estridge Close in Bursledon and 35-year-old Donovan Thomas, of Norwood High Street, London, have also been charged with his murder.
Another man, Billy McIntyre, 23, of Millbrook Road East in Southampton, has been charged with assisting an offender.
