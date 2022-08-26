Ex-Army mechanic, 82, fulfils lifelong dream of flying a plane
An 82-year-old former army mechanic has fulfilled his lifelong wish to fly a plane.
Roger Mashall, a care home resident in Basingstoke, Hampshire, took to the skies after years of wanting to sit in the pilot's seat.
He joined the Army in 1956 as an apprentice mechanic and spent a short amount of time fixing aircraft.
Mr Mashall said the experience was "brilliant" and that he would do it all over again if he could.
The octogenarian travelled to Blackbushe Airport on Monday and, after some training on the ground, was ready and prepared to fly at midday.
"It was a brilliant experience which I would do over and over again," he said.
"To take control of the plane gave me a real sense of freedom and power.
"The views were spectacular and very green. I am so happy the weather was in our favour."
Mr Mashall was inspired by his friend Dennis Moulton, who jumped out of a plane at 15,000ft for charity earlier this year.
The former army mechanic's wish came true after it was put on the Wishing Tree, an initiative from Care UK where residents can suggest ideas for new hobbies and activities they would like to try and places they would like to go.
Previous wishes for residents of Dashwood Manor, where Mr Mashall lives, have included a tabby cat tattoo.
