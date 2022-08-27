In pictures: Southampton Pride event attended by thousands
- Published
Thousands of people have taken part in a Pride celebration in Hampshire.
Southampton Pride, held in Guildhall Square and throughout the city centre on Saturday, has included stalls and live entertainment.
A parade marched through the city on Saturday morning, while guest speakers and artists such as Shannon B, Elektra Fence and Jayson Keeler were also expected to take to the main stage throughout the day.
Celebrations are expected to continue until 22:00 BST.
Above Bar Street will remain closed to traffic all day and police officers will be patrolling the city centre.
In recent years, the one-day event has attracted hundreds of thousands of people.
On Saturday morning, Sea Life Play Centre in The Marlands shopping centre also staged a Pride party for children up to 12 years old as part of this year's celebrations.
The event was organised in partnership with the organisers of Southampton's main Pride event.
