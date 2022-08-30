HMS Prince of Wales may miss US jet trials after breakdown

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of WalesPA Media
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales broke down shortly after setting off for exercises in the US

Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales may miss flight trials with F-35B Lightning jets off the US coast after breaking down.

It suffered a problem with a propeller shaft shortly after setting sail from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday.

Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse said: "It's likely the fault will require repairs which may impact the ship's programme."

The carrier has been anchored off Portsmouth while the issue is assessed.

PA Media
The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales travelling through the Solent after breaking down off the Isle of Wight on Saturday

It is understood that anchoring at Stokes Bay, Gosport will allow divers to assess the damaged shaft.

Mr Moorhouse said following the inspection "we'll be able to provide further comment on the nature of the issue and the impact to her current schedule".

The Nato command ship was sailing to the coast of North America to undertake training exercises with the US Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the US Marine Corps.

The programme was set to include exercises with the F-35B Lightning jets.

PA Media
The carrier had been given a send-off by music-lovers at the Victorious Festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth

The carrier had a colourful send-off on Saturday as it passed thousands of revellers at the Victorious Festival on Southsea Common.

Sugababes were in the middle of their set when the giant ship sailed past with the crew lining the flight deck.

The warship's departure from Portsmouth had already been postponed due to a technical issue - it is not known if the incidents were related.

