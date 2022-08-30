HMS Prince of Wales may miss US jet trials after breakdown
Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales may miss flight trials with F-35B Lightning jets off the US coast after breaking down.
It suffered a problem with a propeller shaft shortly after setting sail from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday.
Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse said: "It's likely the fault will require repairs which may impact the ship's programme."
The carrier has been anchored off Portsmouth while the issue is assessed.
It is understood that anchoring at Stokes Bay, Gosport will allow divers to assess the damaged shaft.
Mr Moorhouse said following the inspection "we'll be able to provide further comment on the nature of the issue and the impact to her current schedule".
Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse @smrmoorhouse updates on the situation with @HMSPWLS: “I’ve been to the ship today to see for myself what the issue is and how we in the Royal Navy can work together to make sure that the ship can successfully return to her tasking.” pic.twitter.com/yU9ogHVQDt— Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) August 29, 2022
The Nato command ship was sailing to the coast of North America to undertake training exercises with the US Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the US Marine Corps.
The programme was set to include exercises with the F-35B Lightning jets.
The carrier had a colourful send-off on Saturday as it passed thousands of revellers at the Victorious Festival on Southsea Common.
Sugababes were in the middle of their set when the giant ship sailed past with the crew lining the flight deck.
The warship's departure from Portsmouth had already been postponed due to a technical issue - it is not known if the incidents were related.
