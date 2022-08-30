Isle of Wight's St Mary's Hospital expansion plans approved
- Published
Multi-million pound plans to improve and expand the Isle of Wight hospital have been given the green light.
A new 18-bed acute surgical ward and a dedicated children's wing will be created at St Mary's Hospital in Newport.
The existing intensive care unit, fracture clinic, urgent treatment centre, emergency department and acute ward will also all be upgraded as part of a £48m plan.
The scheme is to be completed by 2024.
According to the proposals, which have been approved by the Isle of Wight Council, there will be a devoted emergency care floor, including a dedicated children's wing.
The fracture clinic will move from the main hospital block to the north site, with the existing clinic converted into an outpatient area.
Dr Nikki Turner, interim chief executive of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, described the move as "a once in a generation investment".
The project is part of the trust's "Investing in its Future programme" set to be funded with government money.
Other projects in the investment programme include the integrated physical and mental health hub built in the former HMV shop on Newport High Street, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Part of the money could also be spent on building affordable housing for nurses and staff, a care home and assisted living accommodation on the St Mary's site.
The ambulance station could also be improved.
