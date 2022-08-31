Care agency 42 Alexandra Road rated inadequate
A care agency branded "atrocious" by one care user's relative has been rated inadequate by inspectors.
Based in Farnborough, Hampshire, 42 Alexandra Road, provides care calls or 24-hour live-in care for people across Hampshire and Hounslow.
Clients reported shortened or missed calls and the agency has been placed in special measures for six months.
The BBC has approached the agency for comment on the findings of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.
Two staff members told inspectors they had not completed lateral flow tests (LFT) to ensure they were not Covid-19 positive during visits.
The company's manager said this was because staff "did not understand what an LFT is".
Further inspection showed all staff had completed LFTs weekly but there were no dates or test numbers to verify that staff were currently told to complete LFTs twice a week.
The CQC was told by one relative of a care user that staff had missed 28 visits over 45 days.
Another person said they sometimes had visits of 10 minutes when carers should have been there for 45 minutes.
Three relatives reported staff for not supporting their loved ones in aspects of their care, including two who said care users had been "force fed".
The CQC said it reported the claims to relevant safeguarding authorities.
One relative told inspectors that the company was "absolutely atrocious", while others were left feeling "unheard" and said they were looking for alternative care.
Care staff were found to be "generally nice" but lacking in the "required skills and time to provide people with effective and compassionate care".
