Southampton-Cowes Red Funnel strike: Pay deal accepted
- Published
A pay deal has been accepted by workers on cross-Solent ferry services hit by strike action.
More than 100 Red Funnel staff members walked out on several occasions in July and August in a row over pay.
Unite the Union said staff had voted to accept a two-year pay deal worth up to 18.3%.
Red Funnel said it had been able to "recognise and reward all our colleagues during these unstable times".
Strike action was called after Unite said staff were unhappy with a 4.5% pay offer and had no choice but to walk out.
The action was suspended on 22 August following an improved pay offer which was subsequently accepted by a ballot of members.
The deal, which applies to customer service staff, shunters and ratings working on the ferry services between Southampton and Cowes, gives an 18.3% pay rise for the lowest paid and 13.4% for all others.
It also includes improvements to paid leave, sick pay, food allowances and health benefits, a Unite statement said.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members at Red Funnel stood together to fight for better wages and won."
Fran Collins, chief executive at Red Funnel, said she was "very pleased" at the end of the dispute.
"It is also important to us that we have been able to recognise and reward all our colleagues during these unstable times," she added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.