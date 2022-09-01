Royal Naval Benevolent Trust offers £3m help for cost-of-living crisis
- Published
Almost £3m is available to navy families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, a charity has said.
The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust (RNBT) said up to 500,000 personnel, veterans and dependants could be eligible for its support.
The Portsmouth-based trust, in its centenary year, has given the equivalent of over £200 million in funding since its inception.
Chief executive Rob Bosshardt said the charity made a "crucial difference".
Established in 1922, the trust provides financial support to cover costs including living expenses, house repairs and disability aids and cares for people in its own care home.
As part of RNBT's research into how to support struggling families in its centenary year, it found more than a third (42%) of people admitted to being worried about going into debt, with two-thirds (69%) admitting to feeling stressed or angry with the current cost-of-living crisis.
In the past year, the trust has pledged more than £161,000 in grants to support both former and serving navy personnel to pay essential household bills and rent, with "a more recent surge" in the wake of the increasing cost of living.
Rob Bosshardt, CEO of the RNBT, urged those eligible to come forward to apply for financial support.
"I urge anyone from the naval family who needs help to get in touch with RNBT. The first call is always difficult, but you will be talking to someone who is keen to help.
"We want to make a crucial difference at this difficult time for naval people and their families," he added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.