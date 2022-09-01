Southampton councillor Terry Streets: Tributes paid after death
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a city councillor who died suddenly.
Terry Streets, who was the Conservative member for the Bitterne ward on Southampton City Council, passed away at the weekend. It is not known what caused his death.
He was also a chief officer at the city's ferry firm Red Funnel which he joined in 2007 as a customer advisor.
Flags at both the city council and ferry firm are being flown at half mast as a mark of respect.
Fran Collins, Red Funnel CEO, said: "He was a fantastic, larger than life personality, forging many life-long friendships as he touched every department within the business.
"He also played a big part in serving the wider community, and he will be sadly missed by the friends and colleagues who were fortunate enough to work with him."
Mr Streets was first elected to the council in May 2018 and won re-election earlier this year.
Council leader Satvir Kaur said "the council, and our city, are all poorer for this loss".
'Dedication'
She added: "Councillor Terry Streets was a thoroughly decent and nice man, liked and respected by all councillors and known for not only his work as a tireless champion for his ward, Bitterne, but his advocacy for many causes, including mental health."
Leader of the city's Conservative group, Councillor Marley Guthrie, said Mr Streets' "dedication to his community is an example to us all".
"He chose to become a councillor because he wanted to make a difference for the people of this city, and he never lost sight of that goal," Mr Guthrie added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.