French fishermen rescued off Isle of Wight after fire on trawler
- Published
A French fishing boat and its five-man crew have been towed to safety after a fire on board forced a late night rescue in stormy seas.
The Grand Charles issued a Mayday after it got into trouble off the Isle of Wight late on Wednesday night.
Solent coastguard, along with lifeboats from Bembridge and Selsey, took part in the mission with support from a French search and rescue helicopter.
Another French trawler towed the disabled boat to shore.
The first lifeboat was launched just after 23:30 BST after the distress signal was received 30 nautical miles south off St Catherine's Point.
By the time the lifeboats arrived at the scene the fire had been extinguished and the crew were safe, the RNLI said.
However, communications on board the boat were "non-existent" and conditions were "very lumpy", it added.
Another French trawler, L'Alliance, towed the Grand Charles to France, arriving at 07:15 BST Thursday, the RNLI said.
