Cow freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in tree

Cow stuck in tree in StockbridgeHIFRS
Fire crews arrived in Chilbolton to find the cow unable to free itself

A cow has been rescued by firefighters after getting its head stuck in a tree.

A crew spent more than an hour freeing the stricken animal after being called to Chilbolton, near Stockbridge in Hampshire, at 19:40 BST on Wednesday.

Photographs from the scene show how the cow was wedged in the fork of a willow and left unable to escape on its own.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said it worked with an animal rescue advisor to cut the tree and free the cow by 23:00.

The service joked on Twitter that the call-out was "udderly ridiculous", confirming it had successfully been able to "remoove" the cow.

HIFRS
The animal's head had become lodged in the fork of the tree

