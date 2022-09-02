Man held after girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Portsmouth

The girl was grabbed on a path leading out of Stamshaw Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in a park.

The girl reported being grabbed by the arm by a man in Stamshaw Park, Portsmouth, on Monday afternoon.

He made inappropriate comments and touched her over her clothing before she was able to escape, Hampshire police said.

A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody.

