HMS Prince of Wales starts journey back to Portsmouth after breaking down
- Published
HMS Prince of Wales has begun its journey home after it broke down off the Isle of Wight.
The warship left Stokes Bay for Portsmouth Naval Base earlier, using only one propeller.
HMS Prince of Wales will possibly sail on to Rosyth, Scotland, where it was built, after inspections are carried out and crew and equipment are unloaded.
HMS Queen Elizabeth will sail to the United States in the warship's place.
Rear Adm Steve Moorhouse, director of Force Generation, who is responsible for making sure Royal Navy ships are ready to deploy, confirmed on Friday that HMS Queen Elizabeth would take over the US duties.
He said: "Royal Navy... have confirmed there is significant damage to the shaft on the propeller and some superficial damage to the rudder but no damage to the rest of the ship.
"This is an extremely unusual fault and we continue to pursue all repair options."
The carrier had a colourful send-off last week as it passed thousands of revellers during the Sugababes' set at the Victorious Festival on Southsea Common.
But the journey was cut short when an "emerging mechanical issue" occurred.
