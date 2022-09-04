Last seagoing paddle steamer returns to the south coast
- Published
The last seagoing paddle steamer has returned to the south coast.
On Friday, The Waverley, which was launched in 1946, welcomed passengers at Yarmouth for the first time in four years.
The paddle steamer will travel between Southampton, Portsmouth, Poole, Swanage, and Yarmouth during September.
The ship has "loyal supporters" on the south coast, according to the charity Waverley Steam Navigation.
The Waverley's general manager, Paul Semple, added: "The sight of her famous twin red, white and black funnels is sure to bring back fond memories of years past."
Named after Sir Walter Scott's debut novel, The Waverley was built just after World War Two as a replacement for a vessel sunk during the Dunkirk evacuation.
In 1975, at the end of its working life, it was bought for £1 by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.
In 2020, the paddle steamer travelled the Clyde after it missed the 2019 season due to a need for urgent repairs.
A funding appeal was launched in June 2019 and it hit its target after receiving a £1m grant from the Scottish government to help with the restoration.
The paddle steamer will be travelling the Solent, round the Isle of Wight, along Dorset's Jurassic coastline and offering passengers the chance to step ashore to visit Yarmouth and Swanage until 21 September when it heads to London.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.