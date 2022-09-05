Fareham councillor resigns after moving to Liverpool
A Hampshire councillor has resigned after her decision to move to Liverpool sparked criticism.
Liberal Democrat Jean Kelly no longer represents Portchester East on Fareham Borough Council.
The Fareham Conservatives previously called on her to step down, saying the fact she had moved about 250 miles away from her ward was "part of a long list of disappointments" from her party.
But Fareham Liberal Democrats said her commitment had been "unwavering".
In a statement the Liberal Democrats said Mrs Kelly's retirement "was long planned" to coincide with the end of the summer break "to minimise any disruption to the council during the annual August holidays".
A spokesperson for the party said her resignation letter was left with the party for submission in early September and Mrs Kelly's move from Portchester was "not eased by complications" in her house buying and selling process.
Conservative councillor Seán Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, said Mrs Kelly's resignation would cost taxpayers "several thousands of pounds".
"If she resigned in April then the by-election would have been held on polling day at negligible cost," he added.
A by-election is planned for 20 October, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
