Driver eye test plea after cyclist killed by Andover crash
- Published
The family of a cyclist who died after he was hit by a motorist with failing sight, want drivers to have eye checks.
Jim Tassell, 70, from Andover, died five days after he was hit by a car driven by Peter Gardner.
Gardner, 82, was jailed for six months for causing death by careless driving after pleading guilty.
He was unable to read more than three metres (10ft) ahead and Mr Tassell's family are now urging elderly drivers to check their eyesight.
"We hope this sentence acts as a warning to any elderly driver with poor eyesight to ensure they are medically and legally fit to drive," they said in a statement.
The family also urged anyone who is concerned about an elderly driver to act "so other families do not have to go through the pain and devastation that was inflicted upon us."
On 23 July last year, Mr Tassell was cycling on the B3400 between Andover Down and Hurstbourne Priors, near Andover, when Gardner drove up behind him and knocked him off his bike.
Mr Tassell was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he died five days later.
Salisbury Crown Court heard Gardner was only able to read a registration plate three metres (10ft) away, as opposed to the required 20m (65ft), according to Hampshire Constabulary.
Passing sentence, Judge Andrew Barnett said Gardner must have known his eyesight was failing.
"If Peter Gardner had made sure he was safe to drive then this collision would not have happened," Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg, from the Hampshire Constabulary's roads policing unit said.
He added: "By getting behind the wheel with poor eyesight, you are putting your own life and the lives of other innocent road users at risk."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.