Blind man released from hospital before death fall
- Published
A blind man with cancer died after falling from the balcony of his flat in an assisted living complex, a pre-inquest review has heard.
Mark Williams was discovered outside Potters Court, run by Apex Care, in Southampton on 9 November 2021.
He had been discharged from University Hospital Southampton after treatment for lymphoma shortly before his death, the hearing in Winchester was told.
His daughters made a police complaint over the handling of his death.
The hearing was told it is still being dealt with by Hampshire Constabulary.
Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said Mr Williams, 60, was living at Potters Court because of two issues.
"He had a background of mental health problems, including schizophrenia, and he was completely blind in the left eye and severely visually impaired in the right eye," she explained.
"He was struggling to live at home, even with a package of care, which is why he moved to Potters Court."
Shortly after moving in he was diagnosed as suffering from lymphoma and his condition deteriorated.
"Then, tragically, he fell, we think, from his balcony, although the circumstances aren't definitely known," said Ms Rhodes-Kemp.
She added that no-one witnessed the fall.
"The last time his daughters saw him was the day before. His was an unexpected and unnatural death in the community."
Ms Rhodes-Kemp added that a post mortem examination showed he had the highest level of cannabis in his blood that she had seen in her career as a coroner.
Chris Canning, representing the family, said Mr Williams used THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) pills to "kill his pain".
The hearing was adjourned and a full inquest into Mr Williams's death will be held at a later date.
