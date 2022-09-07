Isle of Wight's rail services stop due to staff illness

Isle of Wight trainGetty Images
Staff sickness has forced the shutdown of the Isle of Wight's entire rail network.

South Western Railway said it was unable to cover a signaller's shift on Wednesday and would have to close the Island Line between Ryde and Shanklin.

A rail replacement bus service will run at the seven stations between the two destinations from 09:00 to 19:00 BST.

The company apologised to customers and said normal services should resume on Thursday.

