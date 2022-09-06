Hampshire and Isle of Wight's first female chief constable to step down
The first female chief constable of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary is to step down after 31 years in the service.
Olivia Pinkney announced earlier she would be leaving the force in April and would not be taking up another role within policing.
A process to replace her will begin immediately, the police and crime commissioner (PCC) Donna Jones said.
Ms Pinkney took on the role in 2016, replacing Andy Marsh.
The PCC said she hoped to name the new chief by the end of November.
'Proudest days'
In a message to staff and volunteers, Ms Pinkney said she strongly believed every large organisation "needs to evolve through new leadership" to ensure it is "continually at the forefront - in our case of great policing".
"The day I was appointed chief constable will always be one of the proudest days of my life and every day since I have witnessed the brilliance of those I have been lucky enough to serve with.
"Even on the darkest days, people step up and bring light. They try to do the right thing. Going the extra mile, sticking to their values, and putting the public first."
Ms Pinkney, who received the Queen's Police Medal in the 2016 New Year's Honours List, is to lead a national strategic command course from mid-September until mid-December 2022.
During her absence her deputy Ben Snuggs will serve as the acting chief constable.
