Queen Elizabeth II's special connection to Hampshire

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people across Hampshire have been paying tribute to the only monarch many have known.

She was a 21-year-old princess when she married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten on 20 November 1947, five years before she became Queen.

The couple spent their honeymoon at Broadlands in Romsey.

The Queen and Prince Philip revisited Broadlands to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in November 2007.

Here we look back at some of those special connections to the county.

A smiling Queen watches a flypast with the Duke of Edinburgh at Odiham Airfield in 1953 - with more than 318 planes on the ground and about 600 taking part in a flypast, it was the biggest parade of aircraft in the history of the service at the time
During the visit, Elizabeth carried out the Coronation Review of the Royal Air Force
Her Majesty went on a walkabout in Portsmouth during her Silver Jubilee tour of Great Britain in 1977
The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, disembark from the Royal Yacht Britannia in Portsmouth Dockyard during the Jubilee tour
To mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in 2007, the Queen and Prince Philip paid a visit to Broadlands where they had spent their wedding night in November 1947
A radiant queen visited the Royal Military Police Museum at the Defence College of Policing and Guarding in Hampshire the same year
In 2019, the Queen was joined by then US President Donald Trump at Southsea Common in Portsmouth for commemorations of the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings
In 2021, the Queen paid a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth

