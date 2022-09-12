Queen Elizabeth II: Southampton boat show to stop for state funeral
A boat show is set to go ahead as planned, but organisers say it will be shut on the day of the Queen's funeral.
Southampton International Boat Show will be held in the city from 16-25 September.
However, organisers confirmed it will not open on 19 September - the day of the Queen's state funeral in Westminster Abbey.
The decision was "a mark of our deepest respect" for the Queen and the Royal Family, they said.
The event, in its 53rd year, showcases maritime businesses and promotes the water sports sector.
The decision to stop it for the day next Monday comes as a number of other events have also been cancelled following the Queen's death in Balmoral last Thursday.
Sporting fixtures across the UK have been postponed while Macmillan Cancer Support, of which King Charles is patron, cancelled four of its Mighty Hike fundraising walks.
Promoters of the Romsey Show decided instead to go-ahead with the event, stressing the monarch had a "close connection" with the Hampshire town.
Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh spent part of their honeymoon in Romsey in 1947.