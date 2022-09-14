Queen Elizabeth II: New Forest Queen's House now King's House
- Published
The traditional seat of Crown authority in the New Forest has changed its name after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen's House in Lyndhurst is now the King's House, in line with the tradition of taking the title of the monarch of the day.
The former manor house and hunting lodge is the local headquarters of Forestry England, which manages Crown lands in the forest.
Its flag has been lowered to half-mast during the official mourning period.
The site is believed to have been a royal residence since medieval times, with major works carried out to the building during the reign of Charles I.
It has served as a royal hunting lodge - Charles I, James II and George III all stayed during their reigns.
In the 19th Century it became the official residence of the forest's Deputy Surveyor, before being transferred to the Forestry Commission in 1924.
Forestry England confirmed the building's name has been changed to The King's House, "as part of the transition to the throne of King Charles III".
'Queen was a constant'
"We are beginning to work through the significant range of materials, documents, and other resources - such as letterheads, leaflets and external signs - that must be updated to reflect the change in monarch," it added.
The King's House is also home to the Court of Verderers, the body dating back to the 13th Century which oversees the rights of the New Forest's Commoners.
In a tribute issued following the Queen's death, Official Verderer Lord Manners said: "In an ever-changing world, The Queen was a constant. Her devotion and sense of duty an inspiration to us all.
"The Queen was widely respected and held in great affection, here in the New Forest and throughout the world," he added.
The late Queen visited the forest on a number of occasions, including in 1979 to commemorate the 900th anniversary of its establishment, originally as a royal hunting ground, by William the Conqueror.
She also attended the New Forest Show as part of her Diamond Jubilee Tour in 2012.
