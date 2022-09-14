Horton Heath woods: James Barney fined £50,000 for felling trees
A landowner has been fined £50,000 for illegally clearing woodland.
Trees on the one-acre site at Scorey's Copse, Horton Heath in Hampshire, were cut down and burned in April 2021.
James Barney, from Fair Oak, pleaded guilty to breaching Tree Preservation Order 839 earlier this year at Southampton Magistrates' Court.
Eastleigh Borough Council said the fine was the biggest it had secured for breaching such an order.
Nearby residents alerted council officials and police when an industrial digger began work to clear the woodland early on 12 April 2021.
The work was halted but not before a number of trees had been felled, including oak, ash, birch, hawthorn and poplar.
Resident Sam Allen said at the time: "I awoke to hear the unmistakeable sound of trees splintering and was horrified to see this digger just ripping out trees that have stood for centuries."
Eastleigh MP Paul Holmes described it as "environmental vandalism".
Barney was fined £50,000 and ordered to pay the council's costs of £17,841 as well as a victim surcharge of £190.
Council lead for environment Rupert Kyrle said: "I'm absolutely delighted that we have secured a successful prosecution.
"Our planning enforcement and legal teams worked together to bring about this prosecution that sends a strong message that you shouldn't mess with our trees or we will be after you."
Following the incident, the local authority ordered the tree waste to be removed and the site be restored to a condition which will enable the woodland soils to recover.
