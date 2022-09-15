Queen's lying-in-state: Scout's 'great honour' to lead queue
- Published
A scout who led the queue to see the Queen lying in state says it was a "great honour" to carry out his duty.
Enver Eng, from Hampshire Scouts, guided those at the front of the line across Lambeth Bridge from the South Bank, on Wednesday evening.
He said people were "incredibly kind - it was as if they hadn't spent two and a half days there".
The 24-year-old, from Basingstoke, is one of more than 1,000 volunteers helping with the queues in Westminster.
Mr Eng, who was awarded the Queen's Scout Award - the highest award the Scouts offer - in August, said: "They were so patient and amazing it was a great honour to guide them through."
Describing entering Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the late monarch, he said: "When you go in it's a really sombre feeling.
"It's quite a spectacle... it's really amazing - it's one of those things that you will have to come and see yourself."
Matt Hyde, chief executive of the Scouts, said "we're taking our inspiration of selflessness and service from the Queen", who was patron of the organisation.
"If anyone embodied that, it was the Queen herself in terms of a life of service - and we take our inspiration from that in scouting," he said.
The Queen's coffin will remain in the hall until 06:30 BST on Monday.
The government has warned that people could end up queuing for up to 30 hours to be part of the historical event. It has published a live queue tracker for people to follow on YouTube
The BBC is live streaming as people file past, so that those unable to make it to London are able to pay respects elsewhere.
The Queen's coffin was brought to Westminster Hall in a sombre procession from Buckingham Palace, followed by the King and other members of the Royal Family.
After a short service, the first mourners were allowed in to pay their respects at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.