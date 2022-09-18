Southsea's Victoria Road North to be improved after crashes outside nursery
Road safety measures outside a nursery are to be ramped up after two crashes.
Bollards and new signs were put up on Victoria Road North, near Rainbow Corner Nursery in Southsea, last year as part of a £40,000 project.
The road was also resurfaced following a series of crashes - two of which damaged the nursery's boundary wall.
But as late night crashes at the site have continued, Portsmouth City Council is planning to introduce extra new measures to tackle the issue.
The authority is considering raising the existing zebra crossing and installing speed cushions.
Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for transport, said the stretch of road was "dangerous" because of its layout.
"But there's not much we would be able to do about that, other than demolishing the buildings and straightening it, which is obviously not an option," she said, adding: "What we can do is mitigate against these issues."
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that both of the most recent crashes had been stopped by the bollards, causing limited damage to the nursery wall.
But she said that further improvements were still needed and the one proposed would force drivers to slow down.
A range of other measures, including rumble strips, are also being investigated in a bid to make the bend in the road more visible.
Final details have yet to be agreed, but next Thursday Ms Stagg will be asked to approve the work to assess the area in more detail.
Should further works be approved, a detailed report of proposed measures would then be drawn up in the coming months.
