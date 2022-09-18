Queen Elizabeth II: Commemoration services across the south of England
- Published
Special services of commemoration and thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II will take place across the south of England on Sunday.
They will be held in several cities, towns and villages including Southampton, Winchester, Reading, Sherborne and the Isle of Wight.
The service in Havant will be followed by an outdoor candlelit vigil outside St Faith's Church at 19:50 BST.
A minute's silence will then be held across the country at 20:00 BST.
It will be to "mourn and reflect on the life and legacy" of the Queen, who died at Balmoral on 8 September, aged 96.
Councillor Paul Miller, the Mayor of Basingstoke and Deane, said the service would be a way to remember and pay tribute "to a remarkable monarch who has been such a constant in all of our lives".
A multi-faith service of remembrance was due to be held in Guildhall Square in Portsmouth at 12:00 BST while another service will be held at Portsmouth Cathedral at 15:00 BST. It will be followed by choral evensong and then a vigil, which will incorporate the national one-minute silence.
In Reading, the silence will be led by council leader Jason Brock and the mayor Rachel Eden at the front of the civic offices on Bridge Street.
"As the nation mourns, we felt it was important to offer Reading residents opportunities to come together again and pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II," Mr Brock said.
Meanwhile, more than 100 people attended special prayers at the Hindu Temple in Southampton on Sunday morning to remember the Queen.
Attendees lit 96 candles to represent the Queen's age plus four other candles for hope, a bright future and everybody's wellbeing and good health.
The Queen's funeral on Monday will be screened in parks, squares and cinemas across the UK.
The public will be able to see the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall until 06:30 BST on Monday and the funeral will be held in Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST.
The Queen's coffin will then be transported to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Here is a list of Sunday's services:
- Portsmouth Cathedral 15:00 BST
- Portsmouth Guildhall Square, 12:00 BST
- Newport Minster, Isle of Wight, 18:00 BST
- St Faith's Church, Havant, 18:30 BST
- St Peter and St Paul's Church, Fareham, 15:00 BST
- Holy Trinity Church, Gosport, 18:30 BST
- St Peter's Church, Petersfield, 16:00 BST
- St Michael's Church, Basingstoke, 15:00 BST
- Winchester Cathedral, 18:00 BST
- Saint Mary's Church, Southampton, 15:00 BST
- Royal Garrison Church of All Saints, Aldershot, 16:00 BST
- Minster Church of St Cuthburga, Wimborne, 15:00 BST
- Sherborne Abbey, 16:00 BST
- Reading Minster, 14:00 BST
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.