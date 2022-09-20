Derelict Ocean Hotel in Sandown sold to US company, developer says
- Published
A derelict hotel left in a state of disrepair has been sold to a US company, a developer has said.
Phoenix Commercial Property Development (PCPD) bought Ocean Hotel, in Sandown, Isle of Wight, in 2021 to develop it in consultation with locals.
But the site has deteriorated and the council and police have both served notices for it to be cleared.
The company said the hotel has been sold to an American property investment company.
In a statement seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), PCPD said the US firm was expected to sell the property to an overseas developer.
PCPD also said action taken against it by the council and Hampshire Constabulary during its ownership was "nothing short of a witch hunt, motivated by local politics".
Isle of Wight Council had issued an enforcement notice against PCPD earlier this year to clean up the property.
PCPD appealed against the order, but a lack of communication and involvement from the firm saw magistrates throw out their case and it was ordered to pay the council's legal costs of £2,000.
PCPD was also issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) in June by Hampshire Constabulary, following a warning in May.
The developer was given a month to board up all access points, install a perimeter fence and CCTV around the hotel but no action was taken.
In July, Hampshire Constabulary said PCPD had "acknowledged the receipt" of the CPN but failed to comply with its deadline.
But PCPD's statement said it had not been served with any criminal notice by the police.
Last week, Stephen Purvis, the owner of the hotel who has since resigned, failed to appear at court accused of failing to abide by the police order.
Mr Purvis, 41 and from County Durham, is due back in court on 4 October.
