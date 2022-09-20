Plan for 185 homes at Ageas Bowl in Southampton
Improvements to a cricket ground have been included in a proposal for nearly 200 new houses, a hotel and care home.
The Ageas Bowl, in West End, Southampton, has introduced plans for 185 houses, a new pavilion, a care home and hotel.
People objecting to the plan say it could cause more congestion and lower the number of green spaces in the area.
The council says it will be listening carefully to residents' concerns during the consultation process.
The Ageas Bowl complex currently includes the cricket ground, an events venue, Boundary Lakes 18-hole golf course and a Hilton hotel.
Under new plans from Land & Development Advisory and RB Sports & Leisure Holdings, formerly Hampshire Cricket Company, there could be more residential and commercial spaces.
The proposal not only plans for a new pavilion and improvements to the stadium, but 185 homes made up from103 houses and 80 apartments.
It also outlined proposals for a care home with 71 en-suite bedrooms and a 142-bedroom hotel.
The plan said a new wellbeing centre of 1,068 sqm could include physiotherapy, GP consultation rooms and fitness facilities.
More parking would be available under the application, with 717 new spaces and changes to the Hilton hotel parking to add 219 extra spots.
The plan also said there would be improvements to pedestrian and cycle routes and there would be tree planting, landscaping, and biodiversity enhancements.
'500 cars per day'
But there have already been two objections to the proposed developments from nearby residents.
One predicts that the already "heavily congested" route between West End and Hedge will see an extra "500-600 cars per day".
Another claims that Eastleigh Borough Council is "losing all natural spaces", and that the "constant building and destruction of green space" making the area less desirable to live in.
Councillor Tim Bearder, for West End South, told the BBC councillors will be listening carefully to residents.
"We are elected to serve them and that means taking decisions to ensure we have a thriving community and a venue that continues to be a success," he said.
The planning application is open for consultation until October 21 and a decision is expected by December 6.
