Hampshire brothers with rare fatal disorder call for more research
Four brothers who all have a rare and potentially fatal disorder have called for more research into its treatment.
Luke, Daniel, Nathan and Joshua Hartley, from Romsey in Hampshire, were diagnosed with X-linked Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (XLP) in 2003 when they were children.
By 2008, the brothers had all undergone successful bone marrow transplants, without which they could have died.
The genetic immune system disorder affects only one in one million boys.
"The perspective was I wouldn't live into my teenage years - especially not my 20s - and now I'm 30, so the perspective was pretty grim," Joshua Hartley told the BBC.
Joshua had his operation in 2004 after his mother was found to be a match. Nathan and Daniel found donors after thousands responded to a massive campaign by the Anthony Nolan Trust.
And Luke needed to have two transplants after the first was unsuccessful.
The brothers now lead normal lives but suffer from a range of health problems.
Nathan Hartley explained that an allergic reaction to a medication after his operation meant he needed to be put into an induced coma and he said he suffers with mental health issues.
"Going through something like I did, to come out completely unscathed would be a miracle so I am just thankful I'm alive and that we're all alive," he said.
He added that he hoped there would soon be an alternative treatment for XLP.
"The body response to a bone marrow transplant can be quite severe," he said. "There can be a lot of complications afterwards.
"There is still a desperate need for donors but more fundraising needs to be done for research into less invasive alternatives."
After their children were diagnosed, parents David and Alison Hartley set up the XLP Research Trust to support other families affected by the condition.
David Hartley said there was now a promising new gene therapy treatment on the horizon.
The technique allows doctors to treat a disorder by altering a patient's genetic makeup instead of using drugs or surgery.
"It sounds quite frightening," said David Hartley, adding: "But actually it's a very simple procedure - in effect you are your own donor and it reduces mortality significantly.
"A lot of research has been done around the world, particularly in London, and we're so close to being able to make it a reality now - it's just that final push to get there."
