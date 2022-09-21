BBC Make a Difference Awards: Community champions honoured
- Published
Awards for people and groups who go above and beyond to make a difference where they live have been handed out at a ceremony.
BBC Radio Solent's Make a Difference Awards were held at Portsmouth Guildhall on Tuesday.
Winners were picked in eight categories - from great neighbours and inspirational fundraisers, to volunteers and outstanding key workers.
Radio station editor Debby Moyse said it had been an "inspiring" afternoon.
She said: "Celebrating the kindness and generosity of individuals who selflessly support people in their communities and beyond. We honoured and said thank you to people who do incredible things and bring happiness to others."
Hundreds of entries were sent in to the radio station which serves Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.
Make a Difference was set up at the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 as a virtual notice board for those able to offer help and those needing support.
Nine million people have interacted with the scheme across all 39 local BBC radio stations.
The Together Award is awarded to the MAKE Team at Fratton! #MakeADifferenceAwards pic.twitter.com/UqUA9YoDGM— BBC Radio Solent (@BBCRadioSolent) September 20, 2022
Chris Burns, head of audio and digital for BBC England, previously said the awards celebrated people who had "gone above and beyond what most of us expect from people".
She added: "In a world where the news can often be quite bleak, it is a way of showing off the best of people.
"We have really enjoyed hearing their stories and sharing them with our listeners."
Judges for the Radio Solent awards included actor Sarah Parish, actor Hugh Bonneville, former Southampton football star Franny Benali, wildlife television presenter Chris Packham, and presenter Esther Rantzen.
Presenting the Great Neighbour award, Ms Rantzen said: "It's wonderful and inspiring and heart-warming to read these stories of fantastic people who really are making a difference."
Hugh Bonneville, who judged the carer category, said the nominees had "gone the extra mile to make life better for others".
He added: "Love, kindness, empathy, selflessness are qualities every human possesses, but few of us exercise them to the degree you remarkable people do - day in, day out you are beacons showing us how to care better, how to be better people."
The winners in the eight categories were:
- Volunteer award Karol Swiacki - Founded Ukraine Relief in Bournemouth at the beginning of the war and provides aid to refugee centres, he said the volunteers who help him "give him strength" to carry out his work
- Fundraiser award Fraser Burnet - Who swam the equivalent of the English Channel in a swimming pool to raise money for a local hospice
- Carer award Shannon Walker - A young carer who helps her mother care for her sister who has learning difficulties
- Great Neighbour award Ian Hawtin - Known for looking out for his elderly neighbours
- Key Worker award PC Jordan Janaway - A police officer nominated by her federation who said there are "thousands of cops out there doing extraordinary things every day that don't get recognised"
- Environmental award Frank Roberts - Selected by Chris Packham for his work collecting litter for the past six years across Purbeck
- Together award the MAKE Team in Fratton - A "brilliant" community group providing a safe space to support adults with learning disabilities and neurodiverse conditions
- Community Group award Rugby4Refugees - started by a Rugby Club in the New Forest to sponsor a Syrian family in the area.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.