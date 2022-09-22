Sherfield on Loddon: Man in 60s dies after two-vehicle A33 crash
A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in a Hampshire village.
The crash happened on the A33 between Sherfield on Loddon and Basingstoke, near Sherfield School, on Wednesday shortly before 06:30 BST.
Police said the man, aged in his 60's, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries.
The road was closed throughout the day between two roundabouts at Gaiger Avenue and Longbridge Mill.
Hampshire Constabulary said: "An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway."
The force has appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
