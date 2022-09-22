Winchester M3 junction plans revised over wildlife concerns
- Published
Revised plans to alter a motorway junction have been released following criticism from conservationists.
Highways England proposes making free-flowing lanes at junction nine on the M3 at at Winnall, near Winchester.
It said updated plans "increased habitat provision for local wildlife".
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) welcomed the revisions, including excluding part of a nature reserve, but said they did not go "nearly far enough".
New plans for the junction layout, where the M3 meets the A34, remove the Winnall Moors Nature Reserve from the area affected and there are changes to walking, cycling and horse riding routes.
Under the initial proposals published last year, the nature reserve - home to kingfishers, grey wagtails, otters and water voles as well high-quality fen grassland - would have a northern corner "shaved off", HIWWT said.
The trust's Martin De Retuerto welcomed the changes, but said he did not think "the scheme goes nearly far enough".
"This is a critical opportunity to make restitution for some of the environmental damage and fragmentation caused by the construction of the M3 motorway in the 90s."
He added the trust was liaising with Highways England and supporting further changes to the scheme to "provide large-scale habitat restoration".
Highways England's revised plans state: "The changes we're making will better protect the local environment, improve biodiversity and reduce our impact on climate change."
It said its public consultation last year showed a "broad level of support for the scheme".
The government's decision to pause "all-lane running" smart motorways in January has also led to the designs being revised to fit in with existing road layouts, the agency said.
Subject to gaining planning approval, Highways England said the work could start in late 2024, for completion in 2027.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.