In pictures: Princess Royal thanks Royal Navy after Queen's funeral

Princess Anne speaking to Navy personnelPA Media
The Princess Royal visited Portsmouth Naval Base, of which she is commodore-in-chief

Princess Anne has thanked the Royal Navy after the Queen's funeral.

The Princess Royal, who is commodore-in-chief Portsmouth, visited the naval base to meet personnel who took part in the funeral procession.

She will also visit St Omer Barracks in Aldershot to meet those who provided logistical support during the funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also met volunteers and staff today who helped with the Queen's committal service in Windsor.

The Royal Family is still observing an extended period of mourning.

PA Media
Princess Anne thanked members of the Royal Navy who took part in the Queen's funeral procession
PA Media
Commodore-in-chief is an honorary Royal Navy appointment given to the royal family by the monarch
Reuters
The Royal Family are still in a period of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Reuters
Royal Navy sailors pulled the Queen's coffin on a gun carriage during her state funeral on Monday
Reuters
Sailors have traditionally pulled the State Gun Carriage at every state funeral since 1901

