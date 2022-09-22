In pictures: Princess Royal thanks Royal Navy after Queen's funeral
Princess Anne has thanked the Royal Navy after the Queen's funeral.
The Princess Royal, who is commodore-in-chief Portsmouth, visited the naval base to meet personnel who took part in the funeral procession.
She will also visit St Omer Barracks in Aldershot to meet those who provided logistical support during the funeral.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have also met volunteers and staff today who helped with the Queen's committal service in Windsor.
The Royal Family is still observing an extended period of mourning.
