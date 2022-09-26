Alton crash: Drug-driving arrest after cyclist dies in collision with van
A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a crash with a van.
The crash, involving a silver Ford Transit van, happened on the A31 in Alton, near the Holybourne roundabout, on Sunday shortly before 08:45 BST.
The cyclist, a man in his 80s, died a short time later, police said. His next of kin have been informed.
A 21-year-old man from Barnet, London, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drugs.
He has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
Hampshire Constabulary said he remained in custody.
The force is appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch.
