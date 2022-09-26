Six injured as speedboat runs aground on Totland Bay rocks
Six people have been injured, two of them seriously, after a speedboat crashed at the bottom of cliffs.
Coastguard teams were called shortly after 21:00 BST on Saturday when the 30ft boat ran aground on rocks at Totland Bay on the Isle of Wight coast.
A coastguard helicopter flew the two seriously injured casualties to hospital. Police described their condition as not life-threatening.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is taking place.
The RNLI said its Yarmouth all-weather lifeboat was on scene within 10 minutes, landing on the beach and assessing the casualties.
Four "walking wounded" were transferred in the lifeboat to paramedics waiting nearby before being taken to hospital in Newport.
A decision was taken to winch the two seriously injured casualties on board the coastguard helicopter and they were flown to the mainland.
It said the boat "sustained considerable damage" when it ran aground.
