Police patrol in New Forest after more reports of naked walker
Police have stepped up patrols after sightings of a man walking naked near a golf course.
The man has been spotted several times on a track alongside the A35 between Lyndhurst and Ashurst, in Hampshire.
In a Facebook post, local policing team New Forest Heart Cops said he is often seen walking between the underpass from the New Forest Golf Club behind the cemetery at Bolton's Bench.
It advised: "If you do see him, don't approach him and call us immediately."
Officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.
In June, reports of a naked man on the fairway of the ninth hole of the golf course in Lyndhurst prompted similar patrols and warnings from police.
