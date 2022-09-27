Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary death blamed on 'freak accident'
Collars have been removed from donkeys at a rescue centre after one died when it became entangled with a gate latch.
Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary said the donkey, named Lewi, was found dead by staff early on Sunday.
It said it appeared she had been scratching when her collar became trapped in a "freak and tragic accident".
The charity, which rehomes unwanted donkeys, said it had subsequently removed collars on its other animals.
It said all its gate latches at its Wroxall site were also being checked.
A statement said staff were "shocked and devastated" by the donkey's death.
"Our donkeys have been wearing collars since 2013 and this is the first time anything like this has happened," it continued.
"It is a terrible tragedy, and we are determined to make sure it can't ever happen again."
