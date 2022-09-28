Hares of Hampshire: Sculptures fetch £180k at hospital charity auction
- Published
Colourful hare sculptures that were displayed around two cities as part of an art trail have raised more than £180,000 at a charity auction.
The 31 hares had been in streets, parks and public spaces in Winchester and Southampton for the past 10 weeks.
The money raised will be donated to Southampton Children's Hospital (SCH).
Actress Sarah Parish, from the Murray Parish Trust which organised the art event, described the auction as "incredible".
Speaking after the bidding at the Great Hall in Winchester on Tuesday evening, she said it was "the biggest project for the trust and the most successful".
She added: "We still have to add up all the money raised at the farewell event and in our shops over the summer, and the eventual sale of the Hamish Mackie boxing hares sculpture that has been donated to us.
"When all of this is added up the Hares of Hampshire campaign should raise over £300,000. The most we've ever raised as a charity."
Four smaller leverets were also auctioned alongside the giant hares.
Jim Murray and Sarah Parish founded the Murray Parish Trust in 2014, following the loss of their first daughter, who spent almost half of her life at SCH's Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.
