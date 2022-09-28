E-fit image released after woman attacked on school run
Police have released an e-fit image of a man after a woman was attacked while collecting her child from school.
On 8 September, she was parked on Kesteven Way, Southampton, between 15:00 and 15:30 BST near a primary school when a man entered her car.
The unknown man attempted to make sexual advances, but she fought him off, suffering minor facial injuries as she left the car.
Her attacker fled and police have now appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Hampshire Constabulary said the suspect was a white man in his 20s who was wearing oval-shaped glasses.
