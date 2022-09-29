Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry suspended due to electrical fault
- Published
A troubled chain ferry has broken down less than a week after it underwent maintenance work.
The Isle of Wight Floating Bridge was taken out of service after it developed an electrical fault on Wednesday, the council said.
A launch for foot passengers and cyclists runs while the vessel is not operating. Vehicles face a 12-mile detour via Newport.
Planned maintenance work was carried out on the vessel on 22 September.
Isle of Wight Council said at the time that work was to repair two broken glazing panels and carry out any essential minor repairs, checks and inspections
The £3.2 million boat, which runs between Cowes and East Cowes, has been plagued with breakdowns and problems, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers since it was installed in 2017.
The Isle of Wight Council began legal mediation in February, aiming to get back some of the money lost through repairs, fees and added costs, including a replacement launch.
It followed years of talks and a government report that said the vessel was "potentially poorly designed" with "several apparent design" issues.
The Cabinet Office report, published in January, found a working service was "feasible" but said the chain ferry had "significant issues".
In July, the Local Democracy Reporting Service quoted Phil Jordan, member for transport, saying an announcement concerning the mediation would be made "in the very near future".
The council, run by an independent administration, has not ruled out replacing Floating Bridge 6 altogether.
